Hamish Grierson

CEO and Co-Founder of Thriva

Hamish Grierson is CEO and co-founder of personalized health company Thriva. A serial entrepreneur and New Entrepreneurs Foundation alumnus, he saw the opportunity for a new approach to healthcare and in Thriva he combined his fascination with health and self-hacking with his background in innovation.

