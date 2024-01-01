Hamish Grierson
CEO and Co-Founder of Thriva
Hamish Grierson is CEO and co-founder of personalized health company Thriva. A serial entrepreneur and New Entrepreneurs Foundation alumnus, he saw the opportunity for a new approach to healthcare and in Thriva he combined his fascination with health and self-hacking with his background in innovation.
