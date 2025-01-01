Hardy Sidhu
Bio
Hardy Sidhu, founder and CEO of digital product studio Format-3 which specialises in designing and building digital products that drive growth impact for startups and enterprise organisations in the UK, US, and Middle East for leading brands such as The DailyWire, Majid Al Futtaim and EPAY.
Latest
Technology
Top ten things brands get wrong with app development – and how to fix them
The race to create new digital products is relentless, with big brands spending billions to ensure their app or platform captures consumer attention first.