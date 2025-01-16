The race to create new digital products is relentless, with big brands spending billions to ensure their app or platform captures consumer attention first.

In theory, developing a product that fosters user experience and brand loyalty should be straightforward. Yet, companies consistently fall short, frustrating users with apps that alienate rather than attract. From design missteps to prioritising flashy features over functionality, common errors frequently turn promising concepts into flops. By understanding these pitfalls, however, brands can avoid the same mistakes, and create practical tools that both engage and inspire.

Mistake 1: Neglecting collaboration and creativity

One of the greatest mistakes brands make in the app development process is leaving it all up to the devOps and engineering team, with little forethought or communication from other departments. Nevertheless, app development is about so much more than coding. Without taking the time to bring everyone together, sharing fresh ideas capable of meeting user needs in innovative ways, brands will create a digital product that adds little value, ultimately failing to attract and retain users with an app that gets lost in a crowded market.

Teams must therefore be encouraged to participate in collective ideation, thinking outside the box and exploring unconventional concepts early on, to increase the chances of standing out. The dev team can then test these ideas with a proof of concept, determining what works practically, before moving onto the building stages. This method of working positions brands to identify unaddressed niches and pain points for their target market much more successfully, with collaboration between user-facing and engineering teams driving much greater value through innovation.

Mistake 2: Skipping through testing

If the UK's infamous NHS Covid-19 app taught us anything, it's that testing is vital. When first launched, the monitoring tool failed to perform on older devices, losing the trust and support of users. Had the developers conducted sufficient testing before full rollout, this could have been avoided – with bugs, glitches and security vulnerabilities being taken care of as a priority rather than an afterthought.

With automating testing tools now available, there's no excuse for skipping comprehensive testing and quality assurance. Building technology into such workflows allows developers to identify and rectify potential issues earlier on, allowing for a smooth, safe, reliable app experience from day one.

Mistake 3: Ignoring user feedback

User feedback is invaluable for identifying what works and what doesn't. Failing to listen, particularly to negative feedback, means missing opportunities to improve and risking losing users to more responsive competitors.

By regularly gathering feedback through app stores, surveys and in-app prompts, developers gain direct insight into user preferences and pain points. This allows them to prioritise targeted updates and enhancements, furthermore equipping teams to meet evolving consumer expectations by highlighting gaps between what exists now and what consumers want in the future.

Mistake 4: Neglecting User Experience

User Experience or UX is another oft-neglected aspect of app development. Many brands will focus too heavily on coding, underestimating the importance of intuitive interfaces and user-friendly navigation. Failure to address such aspects can, however, lead to drop-offs, leaving your app unsuccessful and without a loyal user base. Designing with users in mind, ensuring that you incorporate UX principles from the outset, is therefore vital – with top-performing apps like Snapchat, which offer seamless, user-friendly navigation, proving the value in doing this by consistently outperforming competitors in both user engagement and retention.

Mistake 5: Adding too many features

Of course, brands can also go too far when trying to satisfy users, packing their digital products with so many features and functions that it leads to confusion. Adding too many extras beyond core functionality overwhelms and distracts from the app's main purpose, particularly during the development stages when it's important to get the basics right.

Starting with a minimum viable product (MVP) is a wiser strategy, with clear, collaborative team discussions allowing teams to create something specific with an instantly recognisable goal. Once this has been perfected through consistent use and positive feedback, then you can consider adding extra features – as and when needed – provided that these genuinely enhance, rather than detract from, user experience.

Mistake 6: Inconsistent platform development

Developing apps with inconsistent experiences across platforms can likewise alienate users, with full functionality on Android but limited features on iOS – or vice versa – leading to key audience loss. Investing in native development across all relevant platforms, or using cross-platform tools like Flutter, is therefore essential, allowing developers to create uniform experiences that boost satisfaction, ratings and retention.

Mistake 7: Unclear monetisation strategy

Many apps likewise fail due to unclear monetisation strategies. Whilst certain companies successfully monetise through ads, subscription models or in-app purchases, others struggle to find a revenue model that aligns with user expectations. Apps like Headspace and Calm, which offer freemium models with paid upgrades, demonstrate the success of well-considered monetisation plans, with brands serious about making it in the digital product market called upon to test various monetisation approaches in early development, ideally using their MVP to gauge user interest in premium features. This helps to identify a revenue model that feels natural to users and won't put them off.

Mistake 8: Being technology averse

Many brands are hesitant to adopt tools like Ai-driven testing or automated workflows, fearing complexity or costs. Yet, these technologies streamline development, reduce time-to-market and enhance the end quality of the app. Post launch, real-time monitoring tools likewise enable quick issue resolution and continuous, agile improvement – highlighting how embracing technology actually boosts efficiency, reduces costs and ensures products evolve alongside user expectations.

Mistake 9: Skipping updates

With development costs often high, certain brands will neglect ongoing updates post-launch, satisfied that they already have an acceptable end product. Nevertheless, this only leads to outdated functions, poor performance and increased user drop-offs later down the line. Ultimately, an app that isn't maintained risks becoming irrelevant, particularly as technology, user expectations and digital threats evolve. Scheduling regular updates for bug fixes, performance optimisation and new feature rollouts is the only way around this, with brands advised to plan for ongoing development if they want to stay part of the competition.

Mistake 10: Attempting to do it all in house

Finally, one of the biggest mistakes brands can make when developing an app is expecting to handle every aspect of app creation and management in house. Smaller teams and startups in particular lack the access they need to a 24/7 development team, which can mean they suffer as a result of slower updates and inadequate support. This can even lead to missed opportunities for improvement, slowing any initial progress down.

By partnering with a reputable digital product agency with proven expertise, companies can avoid such pitfalls – also boosting ROI and decreasing long-term costs when working with providers that avoid restrictive proprietary development systems. Indeed, a collaborative approach ensures access to all the support needed for agility and fast adjustments, not to mention improved maintenance and a more scalable app over time.

Building better apps

Creating a successful app goes beyond the brief, understanding and addressing the real needs of your users. By following the advice above, brands can enhance user satisfaction, drive loyalty and ultimately, succeed in a competitive digital market – where consistent testing, listening to feedback and balancing features are key.