Holly Knower

CEO of NACUE

Holly Knower is NACUE's CEO having joined the organization in 2013, directly supporting the development of enterprise societies within further education colleges in London.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Thought Leaders

There's a Bright Future for U.K. Entrepreneurs, But Young Talent Needs Cultivating

In a competitive global marketplace, challenges remain for maximizing the potential of young entrepreneurs in the U.K.

More Authors You Might Like