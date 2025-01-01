James Disney-May
Bio
James Disney-May is an entrepreneur, business owner, investor, and strategic advisor, managing a diverse portfolio of technology investments and wholly owned companies. He specialises in UK and US business relations, providing capital, strategic insight, and hands-on operational support to innovative technology companies across the UK, Europe, and the US. His focus is on partnering with driven entrepreneurs and dynamic management teams, helping them scale their businesses and unlock new growth opportunities.
Latest
Recalibrating UK-US Business Relations in the Era of Donald Trump 2.0
How is the task of recalibrating UK-US business relations in the era of Donald Trump 2.0 best approached?