John Amaechi is an organisational psychologist and the Leadership Transformation Expert at APS Intelligence Ltd. He is an Associate Fellow of the British Psychological Society and a Chartered Psychologist with expertise in human resources. Amaechi is also a Professor of Leadership at the University of Exeter Business School in the United Kingdom. His latest book, It's Not Magic: The Ordinary Skills of Exceptional Leaders is published by Wiley.
