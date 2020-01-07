Julia Skupchenko
Head of SDG Partnerships and Reporting
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How Will Europe's Online Market of Small Businesses Recover?
From the beginning of the crisis, the online space became the main market for entrepreneurs and especially small businesses. But the countless 'freebies' made it nearly impossible to make a profit.
Don't be a Bystander: How to Save Small Businesses in Europe
The pandemic pushed thousands of small businesses to the edge of closing. Here is what you can do.
Is Your Business Idea Ready to Get Funded?
In case you do have to look for monetary support to get your startup going, here are a few things that you might want to prepare before you ask for it.
How COVID-19 Sparked Innovative Entrepreneurship on the Pan-European Scale
More than 2,000 ideas were proposed during the Hackathon #EUvsVirus. Now you can help to bring them to life.
How to Keep Mental Health and Entrepreneurial Drive in the Time of Pandemic
Tips to help you slow down, save your energy, and stay positive in the time of crisis.
Simple Principles of the 'New Entrepreneurs'
The main challenge in business is lack of trust. What principles will guide European entrepreneurship in the new decade?