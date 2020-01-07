Julia Skupchenko

Head of SDG Partnerships and Reporting

Julia Skupchenko is an award-winning entrepreneur and sustainability leader with over a decade of experience in the field. She is the co-founder of the Think Tank AlterContacts, leading SDG Acceleration Actions recognized by the United Nations and awarded by the European Parliament.

Latest

Operations & Logistics

How Will Europe's Online Market of Small Businesses Recover?

From the beginning of the crisis, the online space became the main market for entrepreneurs and especially small businesses. But the countless 'freebies' made it nearly impossible to make a profit.

Operations & Logistics

Don't be a Bystander: How to Save Small Businesses in Europe

The pandemic pushed thousands of small businesses to the edge of closing. Here is what you can do.

Fundraising

Is Your Business Idea Ready to Get Funded?

In case you do have to look for monetary support to get your startup going, here are a few things that you might want to prepare before you ask for it.

Innovation

How COVID-19 Sparked Innovative Entrepreneurship on the Pan-European Scale

More than 2,000 ideas were proposed during the Hackathon #EUvsVirus. Now you can help to bring them to life.

Health & Wellness

How to Keep Mental Health and Entrepreneurial Drive in the Time of Pandemic

Tips to help you slow down, save your energy, and stay positive in the time of crisis.

Thought Leaders

Simple Principles of the 'New Entrepreneurs'

The main challenge in business is lack of trust. What principles will guide European entrepreneurship in the new decade?

