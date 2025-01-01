Bio

Lee Broders is an international business mentor, life coach and professional speaker. He has more than 25 years' experience transforming businesses, empowering entrepreneurs, and guiding individuals to design lives of purpose, wealth, and freedom.

As the founder of Business Growth Global, Lee has mentored countless business owners to scale beyond seven figures, step away from day-to-day operations, and reclaim time to focus on what truly matters. His approach integrates expertise in life coaching, NLP, and CBT, ensuring deep, lasting results in business, career, and life.