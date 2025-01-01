Bio

Louise Macnab is the founder of JERMS, a gut health brand on a mission to redefine how we think and feel about gut health by celebrating our good gut bacteria. Their hero product Daily Gut launched last year and is available in retailers such Selfridges, Whole Foods, Daylesford and Planet Organic.

Before launching JERMS, Louise previously spent a decade as a corporate lawyer working in New York, Brussels & London advising companies including Google, Uber & the New York Stock Exchange.