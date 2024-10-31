Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

THE SLEEP GAME CHANGER

The first thing I do in the morning is remove my mouth tape - a routine from the previous evening. As the founder of a growing business that demands mental clarity and focus, waking up feeling energised is essential. My wellbeing goal for 2024 has been to improve my sleep quality. While mouth taping may not suit everyone, as someone who tends to sleep with their mouth open, it's been a game changer for me. Breathing through the nose rather than the mouth can help promote deeper, more restful Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep. REM sleep is considered the deepest stage of sleep and is characterised by rapid movement of the eyes, vivid dreaming, and increased brain activity. Interestingly, it is closely associated with neural plasticity, and studies have shown that people who get enough REM sleep are better at solving complex problems and thinking creatively.

ENERGISE WITH SUNLIGHT

I make a conscious effort to get sunlight on my face as soon as I wake up, so I'll step out into the garden for around 5-10 minutes. Research suggests that morning light exposure helps you to feel alert during the day and set your natural circadian rhythm. I've definitely noticed a difference in my focus and concentration since I've been doing this. I find it's also great for regulating my stress levels. If it's not too cold, I'll walk on the grass barefoot, a practice referred to as "grounding". It's supposed to be good for calming the nervous system and regulating cortisol levels. I'm not sure if there have been any scientific studies on this, but I do feel like it provides me with a sense of calm, especially as I accompany it with some deep breathing. Starting my day as calmly as possible helps me feel ready to tackle whatever comes next. There's a lot of 'firefighting' in a start-up, so approaching work with a cool andcollected mindset makes all the difference to me.

WALKS THAT SPARK CREATIVITY

Next, I'll take my dog for a walk. She's only seven months old, so she has lots of energy, which is great for me as I get in some morning exercise chasing her around (she's still mastering recall!) The walk provides me with some quiet time to strategise over any particular challenges that I may be working through or to mentally prepare for an important meeting that may be scheduled for that day. I tend to have my best ideas when I'm relaxed (like when I'm walking in nature).

ENHANCING PRODUCTIVITY WITH CYCLE SYNCING

Depending on when my first meeting or call is, I'll do some cardio for about 45mins, usually a bike ride on the Peloton. I find it helpful to 'cycle sync' which is when you tailor your training schedule to match the different phases of your menstrual cycle. This method recognises that hormone levels vary throughout the menstrual cycle and can influence energy levels, mood, cognitive abilities, and physical performance. This is different to men, who, instead of having a month-long hormone cycle like women, have a 24-hour cycle that allows them to have a fresh start every morning. Cycle syncing is great for productivity - I find that working with my body's natural rhythm helps me optimise productivity during high-energy phases and avoid burnout during lower-energy times.

BREAKFAST FOR LASTING ENERGY

I'll then have breakfast. Usually, it's a smoothie or an acai bowl which I add my morning JERMS to, of course! JERMS contains probiotics, prebiotic fibre, digestive enzymes and organic superfoods and vitamins in an unflavoured powder so it's a super quick and convenient way for me to ensure that my gut microbiome is getting everything it needs to flourish! I'll also have my first matcha of the day then. I switched a few years ago from coffee to matcha for a more sustained energy boost. I read that it's better to delay your morning caffeine intake by 90 minutes to 2 hours after waking to allow your cortisol (a hormone that helps you feel alert and awake) levels to naturally start decreasing. When you drink caffeine immediately upon waking, you might experience a quick energy spike followed by a crash. By waiting, caffeine can help bridge the gap when your natural energy starts to dip - I certainly find that it keeps me more energised and focused for longer.

FOCUS IN THE QUIET

Then it's time to get to work! If I don't need to be in London for meetings, I work from home. Contrary to most people, I prefer having my office at home rather than a co-working space, as I find I concentrate better when there's no background noise or conversation happening around me. Even back in my school days, I always needed complete silence to study! I start by reviewing my calendar, quickly skimming through emails that have come in and then jotting down my to-do list for that day in order of priority. I prefer to do this the old-fashioned way using pen and paper as I find there's something satisfying about crossing off a completed task. It's the small things!