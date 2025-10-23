Bio

Mark Green is the founder and CEO of Change Rebellion, a UK-based consultancy that challenges traditional approaches to organisational transformation. With over two decades of experience leading change initiatives across various sectors, including government and healthcare, Mark has become a trusted name in change management. In 2023, after recovering from a serious illness, Mark launched Change Rebellion to simplify and humanise the change process. Under his leadership, the company has achieved significant growth, delivering impactful transformation strategies for clients in the energy and utilities sectors. Change Rebellion's innovative models, such as the Hero Model and the Change Evolution Engine, focus on embedding change through people-first strategies.