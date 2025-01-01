Bio

Mikael Landau co-founded Semble after witnessing the challenges of a fragmented healthcare system first-hand. Driven by a desire to create meaningful change, he joined forces with fellow tech entrepreneur and friend, Christoph Lippuner, who had also seen the impact of disconnected care.

Leveraging their experience as tech entrepreneurs who had successfully exited their first start-up, they collaborated closely with doctors and healthcare staff to design an interoperable, all-in-one clinical system that truly meets their needs and enables them to amplify their impact. Today, Semble supports thousands of healthcare professionals across more than 75 specialities, helping to improve care for over 9 million patients.