CEO and Co-Founder of Cognifide

Miro Walker is CEO and co-founder of Cognifide, the WPP Digital Technology Consultancy. As a marketing technologist, he helps businesses accomplish amazing feats online, bridging the gap between sophisticated technology and the needs of businesses and the marketers who drive their digital customer experiences. His career spans over 15 years in digital marketing, content management and online commerce, ranging from dotcom startups to Europe's largest digital marketing agency.