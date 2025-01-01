Nik Kinley
Bio
Nik Kinley is a leadership consultant, assessor, and coach based in London, with over 35 years
of experience working with some of the world's largest companies. As an award-winning author,
he has written eight books, the most recent of which is The Power Trap: How Leadership
Changes People and What To Do About It.
Latest
Entrepreneurs
The Red Flags That People Are Only Telling You What You Want to Hear
"Oh, the President is always right". Actual words, uttered by an actual person earlier this year, in front of actual cameras, for all the world to see.
Leadership
Leadership Changed, Nothing Did
Maybe it's all the superhero movies, but we tend to place too much hope in individual leaders. So, when things aren't working out with one CEO, like frustrated voters or unhappy lovers, we start looking for someone better.
Entrepreneurs
Why All Leaders Need a Touch of Narcissism
Narcissism gets a bad rap. It's almost always presented as a bad thing and rarely – if ever – spoken of positively.