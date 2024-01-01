Paul Silver
Chief Operating Officer at MiQ
Paul Silver serves as chief operating officer and as a board member of MiQ. He is responsible for all MiQ product, technology and R&D efforts globally. Prior to joining MiQ, Silver was the founder and director of BespokeTrade and held executive positions at digital innovators including ExchangeWire, VivaKi and Starcom Mediavest.
Latest
With GDPR Restrictions on Using Consumer Data, Marketers Will Need to Start Mining Moments
Stop mourning the death of cookies. There is other data you can use to connect with customers.
