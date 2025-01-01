Phil Hingley
Bio
Phil Hingley is the Managing Director for the UK and Ireland at Globant, overseeing the company's operations and strategic growth in the region. With over 30 years of experience, he has played a key role in advancing digital transformation initiatives, particularly in emerging technologies like cloud computing, AI, and cybersecurity
Latest
Finance
Increased NHS funding is not a blank cheque for success
Consistently ranked as one of the most important issues facing the country, the state of the UK's healthcare system has persistently fuelled public dissatisfaction with government actions at both national and local levels.