Bio

Philip Atkinson is a leadership team expert and organisational coach and shares his wisdom of his two great passions together in one volume. Throughout the year, Phillip supports leadership teams and leaders to grow and develop. He is the founder of Hive-Logic.com Coaching & Communications.

Bee Wise: 12 Leadership Lessons from a Busy Beehive by Philip Atkinson is out now. To learn more about the project see beewisebook.com