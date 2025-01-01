Bio

Philipp Buschmann is co-founder and CEO at AAZZUR, a one-stop shop for smart

embedded finance experience. Recognised as a rising star in the FinTech space, AAZZUR’s

mission is to build profitable banking whilst at the same time empowering consumers to have

access to better informed financial choices. Philipp is a serial entrepreneur with extensive experience of working in Challenger Banking, Financial Services, IT and Energy across the world.