Richard Robinson

Bio

Richard Robinson is the CEO of Robin AI, a company specialising in AI-driven solutions for legal and compliance industries. With a background in technology and business leadership, Richard is passionate about transforming how businesses leverage AI to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

https://www.robinai.com/


 

Latest

Leadership

Regulation whiplash is breaking businesses – here's how they can keep up

Regulation has always been a moving target, but in 2025, businesses are experiencing something far more chaotic: regulation whiplash.

More Authors You Might Like