Rachel Delacour, CEO and co-founder of Sweep, a London based platform that helps organisations manage their sustainability and carbon data is not your conventional entrepreneur. From her early days pioneering BIME Analytics to her current role leading a sustainability revolution at Sweep, Delacour's path has been shaped by determination and hard-won lessons. Speaking about her journey, she is clear about what it takes to build not just a company, but something that endures.

Securing funding for a startup is often a defining challenge. For Delacour, the secret lies in more than just having a great idea. "Investors respond to concrete evidence and not just innovative ideas. The world is brimming with good ideas but what truly matters is demonstrating your ability to transform a vision into reality," she says. With Sweep, Delacour and her co-founders focused on a strategic approach. They articulated a clear market need for their software as businesses grappled with understanding their environmental impact amid tightening regulations and heightened expectations. They had early customer proof points to demonstrate their solution's value, and the team itself brought deep expertise spanning technology, scaling, and sustainability. "Building early momentum, even before seeking investment, gave Sweep an edge in fundraising conversations and helped establish credibility for our fundraising rounds," Delacour notes. It's a reminder that groundwork and results win over ideas alone.

Delacour is candid about failure. "Failure is always hard to take, full stop," she admits. "While everyone loves to say 'failure is just learning,' it can be incredibly challenging and even depressing at times." Her philosophy on failure evolved through her experiences at BIME and now at Sweep. Drawing on investor Ray Dalio's idea of "failing well," she underscores the importance of moving forward thoughtfully. "It's not the failure itself which is important, but how you process it and move forward. The key is to analyse the failure quickly. And crucially, not to sweep it under the rug," she explains. For Delacour, processing failure involves honesty and open dialogue, particularly with her co-founders. "Sometimes, this means having a frank discussion and allowing yourself the space to process. A good drink also helps!" she adds, with a touch of levity. But the most crucial part of recovery? "Bouncing back wiser," she says, stressing that resilience means growth, not just survival.

For all the celebrated stories of solo innovators, Delacour is forthright about the reality of entrepreneurship: it's a team sport. "Don't go it alone. Find co-founders and a team who share your vision while bringing different strengths to the table," she advises. Her team at Sweep epitomises this principle, blending perspectives and skill sets that cover complex territory in both tech and sustainability. "Your team, particularly your co-founders, become your sounding board and your support system," Delacour says. The result is a dynamic that accelerates learning and growth. "You learn faster, grow faster, and ultimately, can scale your business more effectively," she notes. For those on the cusp of launching their own venture, Delacour's advice is simple but powerful: don't underestimate the value of shared vision and trust.

Motivation, Delacour admits, is not something she counts on to get through the tough days. "Commitment is what carries you through when motivation ends—and believe me, it does wane, sometimes even multiple times in the same day," she says. In these moments, she relies on what she calls her 'commitment autopilot,' a mindset that keeps her anchored when enthusiasm is in short supply. "It helps me acknowledge that yes, today might be tough and motivation might be at rock bottom, but that doesn't change the fundamental commitment I've made to our Sweep mission, to our team, and to creating meaningful change in how businesses track, disclose, and act on their sustainability data," she explains. It's a commitment to the bigger picture, beyond the daily fluctuations of energy or inspiration.

Asked about the essence of success, Delacour distils it down to its simplest form: "Success = discipline + humility + time." In a world that glorifies rapid wins and constant hustle, she advocates for patience. "All great things take time. Acknowledge these three fundamentals, embrace them fully, and make sure you surround yourself with good people along the way. That's it—everything else is just noise," she says, with characteristic clarity.

Rachel Delacour's entrepreneurial journey, with its triumphs and trials, serves as a powerful counterpoint to the myth of instant success. It's a reminder that building a business is not just about vision, but about committing to the long haul, learning from each stumble, and understanding that the people around you make all the difference.