Thriving Together: Love, Life, and Business in Partnership

Jack Castro and Natalie Snee have been together for 22 years and share their lives with three children. Jack's career as a technical architect and project manager in cloud computing took him through both public and private sectors. But after years in Information Technology, he started to feel it lacked the challenge and fulfilment he craved.

Six months ago, they decided to take the leap and combine their skills to launch Northamptonshire based Daedalus, a branding and design business. They work with businesses and individuals who need everything from fresh branding to ongoing graphic design support. Since starting, they've been thrilled to see their client base steadily grow, with some exciting projects lined up for 2025.

Finding their rhythm

Working with your life partner isn't without its challenges. In the early days, Jack and Natalie had to find their rhythm as business owners. Jack brought years of experience managing big projects and a "let's get this done" approach, while Natalie's style is slower, more measured, and deeply analytical. Naturally, their different ways of working sometimes clashed.

But instead of letting their differences pull them apart, they've learned to make them work together. Jack's drive and Natalie's thoughtfulness now complement each other, creating a dynamic that keeps Daedalus running smoothly.

One of the trickiest parts has been separating work from family life. It's all too easy to let business discussions creep into dinner or bedtime routines. Over time, they've worked hard to set boundaries, scheduling time specifically for work and family. Their home office has been a lifesaver for juggling kids, work, and home life—but with three kids around, interruptions are inevitable!

Building through adversity

Daedalus isn't just a business; it's a product of their resilience. In 2017, Natalie left her job to focus on starting the company, but just a month later, their five-year-old son was diagnosed with a life-threatening brain tumour.

The next 18 months were unimaginably hard. Natalie lived in hospital with their son as he underwent six life-saving surgeries, while Jack balanced work, caring for their three-year-old, and spending weekends at the hospital. It was a period that tested everything, but through it all, they never gave up on their dream of building something meaningful.

"It was the hardest time of our lives," Natalie says, "but it made us more determined than ever to create something special—not just for us, but for our family's future."

Shared goals, shared dreams

For Jack and Natalie, one of the greatest joys of working together is being united by a common goal. Everything they do is for their shared dream: to create a fulfilling life for their family and a business they're proud of.

"Our dream," Natalie explains, "is to have a home in Spain one day. Jack has Spanish roots, and we'd love for our kids to experience that culture and a different way of life."

As they continue this new chapter with Daedalus, their story is one of perseverance, love, and teamwork. It's a reminder that while working with your partner comes with its ups and downs, it can also be deeply rewarding when your goals and values align.