Louise Hill, the co- founder of GoHenry, a London-based fintech company, discusses how the organisation is reshaping financial education for children and its journey to success.

By focusing on teaching young people essential money management skills, GoHenry has emerged as a leader in children's finance. Hill shares insights on the company's innovative approach, including its record-setting crowdfunding campaign and engaging in-app lessons designed to make financial literacy enjoyable. With a commitment to empowering the next generation, GoHenry is challenging traditional norms in the financial sector while addressing the growing demand for practical financial education for kids. Find out more in our exclusive Entrepreneur UK interview:

What's the most unconventional strategy you've used that contributed to GoHenry's success?

When we first decided to go down the crowdfunding route, it was definitely seen as a bit of an unconventional choice. Back then, crowdfunding was still pretty new, so we were taking a bit of a leap of faith. But we believed in it, and it paid off.

In 2016, we ended up setting a world record on Crowdcube for the largest equity crowdfunding raise—£4 million! And what made it even more special was that over £1 million of that came from our own members. That kind of support was just incredible and truly shaped the future of the business.

How did you challenge industry norms or disrupt the traditional financial sector with GoHenry?

When we started GoHenry back in 2012, there was really nothing like it out there. That was a big part of why I, along with two other parents, decided to create the company - we saw a gap and wanted to offer something that we felt our own kids needed.

That's how the idea for GoHenry came about. We were determined to build something that would give young people the tools, confidence, and freedom to manage money responsibly, especially in today's increasingly cashless world.

What was missing for me was giving kids practical experience with money and helping them understand the "why" behind it all. That's what really drove me to start GoHenry. We're the only app that combines both hands-on money management through our app and card and the theory behind it through our Money Missions - fun, in-app lessons that teach important financial skills in a way that's aligned with national education guidelines.

I'm proud that we've created a whole new category, not just in kids' finance, but in financial education. Starting a business for kids' finance was hard, as it was seen as a big risk. But even after more than 12 years, I still get those pinch-me moments when parents share how GoHenry has made a real difference in how their kids think about saving and spending. That's how I know we're truly making an impact.

Did you face scepticism for targeting financial literacy for kids? How did you navigate that?

The feedback on our idea and mission has always been very positive. Whenever we explain how GoHenry works, people always say what a great idea it is, or how they wish they had something similar when they were younger. More recently, as we've campaigned to get financial education taught in all schools in England, it's been a similar response; no one thinks it's a bad idea.

It's not just adults who feel this way either. Our research shows that 84% of kids and teens want more financial education in school and 68% of 18-year-olds are worried about leaving school without any money skills. We need to pay attention to what young people are saying. Earlier this year, I provided oral evidence on behalf of GoHenry at the Education Select Committee's inquiry into strengthening financial education in schools. GoHenry was one of only four businesses to be invited to give evidence at the inquiry. This was a big moment for us and testament to the work we're all doing to equip young people with vital money skills for life.

At the moment, the Government's Curriculum & Assessment Review is possibly the biggest opportunity we've had to get Financial Education into all schools in England. We will certainly be submitting evidence ahead of the 22nd November deadline and would encourage others to do the same.

What unexpected challenge did you face, and how did solving it shape your company's direction?

When you're the new kid on the block, it can feel a bit daunting - especially when nobody knows who you are yet. Building a customer base that trusts you takes a lot of hard work!

When we first launched our pocket money app and card for kids, we faced a unique challenge: we were the first of our kind in the market. This meant we not only had to explain what we were all about but also why both kids and their parents needed us in their lives.

In those early days, we relied heavily on word of mouth and some great PR to help spread the word. It was a bit of a journey, figuring out the best ways to connect with our potential members. There were definitely some trial-and-error moments along the way, but each step brought us closer to building the community we have today.

Have you made any counterintuitive decisions that paid off in the long run?

Customer advocacy has always been a big part of our decision-making process, and it truly shapes how we operate as a business. We genuinely listen to what our members have to say, and many of the changes we've made over time are a direct result of their input.

For instance, when we first launched, we offered our cards starting at age eight. However, we heard from many of our members that they wanted the option for younger kids to join, too. So, we decided to lower the joining age to six. This wasn't just a decision we made on a whim; it was about responding to the needs of our community.

How have you leveraged trends in fintech in ways that others haven't?

At GoHenry, we offer a unique gamified approach to financial literacy through our in-app Money Missions. We believe that learning about money should be fun and engaging for kids, so we've put a lot of heart into creating interactive lessons that help build confidence and spark curiosity in kids aged 6 to 18.

We've teamed up with teachers and financial experts to design these missions, and the results have been amazing. In fact, research from the University of St. Andrews showed that kids are saving over 30% more after just a month of completing a Money Mission. We're thrilled to see our young members embracing financial literacy in such a positive way.

What one rule of traditional business advice you've ignored or broken, and why?

I get this question a lot: "Aren't you worried about hiring people who are better than you?" - and honestly, my answer is always a big no! When it comes to bringing senior leaders into the company, I believe it's all about recognising our own strengths and acknowledging where we might have some gaps. Embracing diverse talents and perspectives is one of the fastest paths to growth, and I truly believe that surrounding myself with amazing people only makes us all better together.