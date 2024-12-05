Fiona Ross, founder of The Aesthetics Club, shares her top five daily strategies for balancing the demands of entrepreneurship with personal wellness. Her practical tips reveal how she stays focused, energised, and mindful while growing a thriving aesthetics business.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

APPLE IPAD PRO

"The iPad Pro is a lifesaver, especially when I'm travelling between our clinics in London, Edinburgh, and Glasgow. It's perfect for work, letting me keep track of appointments and review client photos, but it's also my go-to for entertainment on the move. I can watch shows, read, or even get some work done without carrying a bulky laptop."

APPLE WATCH SERIES 10

"After having my second baby last year, getting back into fitness while juggling a busy schedule has been tough, but my Apple Watch helps me stay on track. It's brilliant for tracking steps and workouts, and I love the reminders to stay active, which keep me motivated even on hectic days. I can also compete with my sisters and friends which is a good motivator!"

BOSE HEADPHONES

"When I'm in the clinic I'm with clients or the team, so when it comes to admin or planning for the growth of the business, it's mainly at home, which can be a bit chaotic at times with everything going on. The headphones let me zone into what I need to do and get it done, so I can clear the decks and get back to the family. They've also been a lifesaver for all the travelling I've been doing between clinics."

DYSON AIRWRAP

"I use the Dyson Airwrap at home and it's fantastic. It styles my hair quickly without the damage of extreme heat, which is perfect for when I'm short on time. Whether I need to smooth, curl, or add volume, it's a versatile tool that helps me feel polished for the day, even when everything feels manic. "

OURA RING

"I started using the Oura Ring after struggling with inconsistent energy levels as I navigated the juggle of running a business and raising a family. I need a tool to help me understand my body better. The ring's insights into my sleep, recovery, and menstrual cycle helped me identify patterns, balance my hormones, and it has really helped me improve my overall well-being."