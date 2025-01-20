Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneurship in 2025 demands bold ideas and strategic agility, and Ishveen Jolly, founder of OpenSponsorship, an online platform that connects brands with athletes and influencers for sponsorship opportunities, is leading the charge.

Focused on profitability, sustainable growth, and leveraging technology, she's paving the way for a new era of entrepreneurial success. From expanding into the thriving US market to redefining remote team dynamics, Ishveen's insights reflect the resilience and innovation needed to seize the opportunities of the future.

What trends do you expect to drive UK entrepreneurship in 2025?

I think even more focus on the US for expansion, given it looks to be the economy that's going to flourish under new government. Profitability will continue to be the holy grail whether that's because startup funding is tough or it's what PE / acquirers want to see to exit.

How are you preparing for economic changes in the new year?

We hit profitability in October and plan to continue being focused on this with sustainable growth. Also looking at cheaper ways to acquire customers e.g. partnerships.

What challenges do you foresee with talent management in 2025?

As a remote company, it's about ensuring morale is high in such a turbulent world. We are doing our first company off-site Mid Jan to ensure the year starts off on a high. We are trying to be conscious of spending where it matters e.g. education or products for folks that drive morale and performance.

How will AI and automation impact your business strategy next year?

We are very focused on the application of AI in the company. We also keep an eye on what's happening outside that could disrupt us. The idea of AI influencers is being floated, I don't think it will be in the next year but def something to be wary of.

What's your approach to securing funding as we enter 2025?

Do it only if you feel good about your business fundamentals = profitability, and a path to continue sustainable growth.