The Business Show
The Business Show UK: Freyr Arinbjarnar, founder, Regina AI
In an interview with Entrepreneur UK at The Business Show UK, Freyr Arinbjarnar, founder of Regina AI, reveals how the company is at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) innovation. He delves into the strategies that keep Regina AI leading the way and highlights key trends set to shape the industry in the coming years, offering a forward-thinking perspective on emerging technologies.
The Business Show UK: Joanna Auburn, co-founder, Trace
At The Business Show UK, Joanna Auburn, co-founder of the London-based sustainability platform Trace, speaks with Entrepreneur UK about how Trace is transforming the sustainability landscape by making carbon offsetting accessible to businesses. She highlights the event's importance as a hub for innovation and networking, and shares valuable advice for aspiring entrepreneurs on navigating the challenges of building and scaling a purpose-driven business.
The Business Show UK: David Liddle, CEO TCM Group
In an inspiring interview at The Business Show, David Liddle, CEO of TCM Group, shares insights with Entrepreneur UK on how his company is redefining workplace conflict resolution and culture management. He underscores the significance of The Business Show as a hub for connection and growth, and provides meaningful advice he would offer his younger self about courage and perseverance.
Entrepreneur UK: Proud Sponsors of the £100K Launchpad at The Business Show 2024
Entrepreneur UK was a key sponsor of the prestigious £100K Launchpad at The Business Show 2024, a standout event in the UK's entrepreneurial calendar.