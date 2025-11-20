The Business Show: Sir John Bird, founder of The Big Issue Sir John Bird on social enterprise, change and purpose-driven leadership
Entrepreneur UK speaks to Sir John Bird, founder of The Big Issue at The Business Show London, about exploring social change, entrepreneurship, and the power of purpose-driven innovation. A profound conversation with one of Britain's most influential social entrepreneurs.