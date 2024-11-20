Building Connections with Susie Ashfield at The Business Show In an interview with Entrepreneur UK, Susie Ashfield, a Speech and Presentation Coach, shares her expert insights on the power of networking. Looking back on her journey, Susie offers advice she wishes she had known earlier, revealing key strategies for business success and giving a glimpse of what we can expect from her in the coming year.
