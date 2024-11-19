Get All Access for $5/mo

The Business Show UK: Joanna Auburn, co-founder, Trace At The Business Show UK, Joanna Auburn, co-founder of the London-based sustainability platform Trace, speaks with Entrepreneur UK about how Trace is transforming the sustainability landscape by making carbon offsetting accessible to businesses. She highlights the event's importance as a hub for innovation and networking, and shares valuable advice for aspiring entrepreneurs on navigating the challenges of building and scaling a purpose-driven business.

By Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Patricia Cullen

Features Writer

