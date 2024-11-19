The Business Show UK: Freyr Arinbjarnar, founder, Regina AI In an interview with Entrepreneur UK at The Business Show UK, Freyr Arinbjarnar, founder of Regina AI, reveals how the company is at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) innovation. He delves into the strategies that keep Regina AI leading the way and highlights key trends set to shape the industry in the coming years, offering a forward-thinking perspective on emerging technologies.
