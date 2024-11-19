Get All Access for $5/mo

The Business Show UK: Freyr Arinbjarnar, founder, Regina AI In an interview with Entrepreneur UK at The Business Show UK, Freyr Arinbjarnar, founder of Regina AI, reveals how the company is at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) innovation. He delves into the strategies that keep Regina AI leading the way and highlights key trends set to shape the industry in the coming years, offering a forward-thinking perspective on emerging technologies.

By Entrepreneur UK Staff

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Most Popular

See all
Money & Finance

Scammers Stole $48 Billion From Businesses in 2023 — and the Holidays Are Their Favorite Time to Commit the Crime. Protect Yourself Using These 6 Expert Tips.

As holiday sales peak, so do scams targeting businesses, making vigilance crucial for a secure season. Learn how to guard against evolving threats — from AI-driven fraud to holiday-specific risks — with effective strategies and tools to protect your bottom line.

By Randy Sadler
Business News

Looking for a Remote Job? Here Are the Most In-Demand Skills to Have on Your Resume, According to Employers.

Employers are looking for interpersonal skills like teamwork as well as specific coding skills.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

The Fears That Keep New Leaders Up at Night — and How to Conquer Them

Here are six key strategies new leaders should implement for a strong, confident start.

By Sam Reese
Growing a Business

Companies With This Kind of Culture Are More Innovative, More Likely to Grow and Have Happier Teams

How building a creative culture across all departments can drive innovation, boost employee engagement and lead to greater business success.

By Itzik Elbaz
Thought Leaders

Why AI is Your New Best Friend... and Worst Enemy in the Battle Against Phishing Scams

As AI supercharges phishing tactics, businesses must upgrade defenses beyond spotting bad grammar or sloppy emails.

By Apu Pavithran
Science & Technology

Nearly Half of Americans Think They Could Be Duped By AI. Here's What They're Worried About.

One in three admit they find it difficult to identify a potential con.

By David James