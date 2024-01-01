Aakash Kakkar
Co-founder, Kakcho
Aakash Kakkar is the Co-founder of Kakcho. Kakcho is a fashion styling app, that connect users with a fashion stylist and provide them with instant and personalised fashion advice. Launched in 2016 Kakcho has solved more than 200k fashion queries on their platform.
