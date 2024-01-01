CEO & Co-Founder, Monjin

Abhijeet Kashyape is the CEO & Co-founder at Monjin – My Online Job Interview. As the CEO at the futuristic talent acquisition corporation, Abhijeet is responsible for driving all facets of the business. Through Monjin, he is on a mission to recognize the world’s leading professionals and create a skills standardisation platform by democratising assessments. He holds advanced capabilities and expertise in artificial intelligence as well as human resources.

Having secured an engineering degree in computer science from Pune University, Abhijeet also went on to acquire an MBA in Marketing, HR and Sales. Prior to the inception of Monjin, he led talent demand supply, contracting and recruiting for Accenture and IBM, responsible for growth in India, US and UK. He has also established a SAP start-up in the UK which was later acquired by a Fortune 500 enterprise.