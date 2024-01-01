Abhijit Kashyape

CEO & Co-Founder, Monjin

Abhijeet Kashyape, CEO & Co-founder- monjin, is on a mission to recognize the world’s professionals and create a skills standardisation platform by democratising assessments.

Prior to starting monjin, Abhijeet was leading talent demand supply, contracting and recruiting for Accenture and IBM, responsible for growth including India, US, UK. Previously, Abhijeet also led an SAP start up in the UK which was later acquired by a fortune 500 enterprise.