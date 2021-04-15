Abhinav Angirish

Founder, InvestOnline.in

News and Trends

5 Strong Reasons Why Having FD In Your Investment Portfolio Is Good

A vast majority of investors prefer to park their funds in a fixed deposits, and rightly so, fixed deposits have successfully catered to the financial needs of an entire generation

Growth Strategies

Gift Deed Or Will: What Is the Best Way To Pass On Your Assets To Your Beloved?

The recipient or beneficiary of a gift or a will can be anyone or any entity, whether they are members of the same family, friends, or otherwise connected; however, the document must be witnessed by two people

Finance

Tax-saving Fixed Deposit Or Tax-saving Fund?

Equity-linked savings schemes and five-year fixed deposits with banks or post offices are two of the most popular tax-saving investments

Finance

NPS Investment: How Much Should One Invest To Get Over 1 Lakh Pension Per Month?

When an investor invests in NPS, her savings are pooled into a pension fund which is invested by PFRDA regulated professional fund managers

News and Trends

Mutual Fund Returns: Reaching Your Money Goals Is More Important, Not Beating Benchmarks

Equity mutual funds have been extremely popular among those who do not understand the nitty-gritty of stocks

News and Trends

How To Manage Health Insurance And Emergency Funds

In the wake of pandemic induced job uncertainties, it is important to protect oneself and family during volatile times

