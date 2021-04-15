Abhinav Angirish
Founder, InvestOnline.in
5 Strong Reasons Why Having FD In Your Investment Portfolio Is Good
A vast majority of investors prefer to park their funds in a fixed deposits, and rightly so, fixed deposits have successfully catered to the financial needs of an entire generation
Gift Deed Or Will: What Is the Best Way To Pass On Your Assets To Your Beloved?
The recipient or beneficiary of a gift or a will can be anyone or any entity, whether they are members of the same family, friends, or otherwise connected; however, the document must be witnessed by two people
Tax-saving Fixed Deposit Or Tax-saving Fund?
Equity-linked savings schemes and five-year fixed deposits with banks or post offices are two of the most popular tax-saving investments
NPS Investment: How Much Should One Invest To Get Over 1 Lakh Pension Per Month?
When an investor invests in NPS, her savings are pooled into a pension fund which is invested by PFRDA regulated professional fund managers
Mutual Fund Returns: Reaching Your Money Goals Is More Important, Not Beating Benchmarks
Equity mutual funds have been extremely popular among those who do not understand the nitty-gritty of stocks
How To Manage Health Insurance And Emergency Funds
In the wake of pandemic induced job uncertainties, it is important to protect oneself and family during volatile times