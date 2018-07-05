Abhishek Bansal
Co Founder & CEO, Shadowfax
Latest
New Trends And Technologies Evolving Supply Chain And Logistics
Other industries utilizing supply chain services are also experiencing benefits in terms of cost-effectiveness and better efficiencies
How is Machine Learning Influencing Supply Chain Management?
ML also helps to keep the supply chain updated about weather forecasts, traffic situations and other important factors directly or indirectly impacting the delivery schedule
5 Disruptive Forces Responsible for the Evolution of Logistics Industry
From Geo-Fencing to Door-step delivery these are the things that you need to know
5 Innovative Logistics Practices for Enhanced Accuracy & Efficiency in Customer Relations
Importance of a Diverse Workforce in Logistic Industry
The word diversity brings to mind a mix of genders, age groups, races, religions, languages and cultures at an organizational level, diversity also encompasses educational qualifications, skills, and experience levels
The Impact of E-commerce Boom on the Last Mile Logistics During the Festive Season
The logistics industry gears up for this rush by increased hiring of delivery partners, trainers and other logistics and warehouse related facilities