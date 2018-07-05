Abhishek Bansal

Co Founder & CEO, Shadowfax

News and Trends

New Trends And Technologies Evolving Supply Chain And Logistics

Other industries utilizing supply chain services are also experiencing benefits in terms of cost-effectiveness and better efficiencies

Technology

How is Machine Learning Influencing Supply Chain Management?

ML also helps to keep the supply chain updated about weather forecasts, traffic situations and other important factors directly or indirectly impacting the delivery schedule

Growth Strategies

5 Disruptive Forces Responsible for the Evolution of Logistics Industry

From Geo-Fencing to Door-step delivery these are the things that you need to know

Growth Strategies

5 Innovative Logistics Practices for Enhanced Accuracy & Efficiency in Customer Relations

From Geo-Fencing to Door-step delivery these are the things that you need to know

Lifestyle

Importance of a Diverse Workforce in Logistic Industry

The word diversity brings to mind a mix of genders, age groups, races, religions, languages and cultures at an organizational level, diversity also encompasses educational qualifications, skills, and experience levels

Marketing

The Impact of E-commerce Boom on the Last Mile Logistics During the Festive Season

The logistics industry gears up for this rush by increased hiring of delivery partners, trainers and other logistics and warehouse related facilities

