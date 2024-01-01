Abhishek Joshi.

Social Entrepreneur

#7 Pointers for Inclusive Growth of Cities and Business Together

Cities are becoming more important as a hub for trade and commerce and urbanization. A supporting, interdependence, collaborative, consultative relationship between the city administration and business community can bring in the desired growth

Mountains an Eco-Friendly Solution for Service Sector

Such an atmosphere makes a prime location for small startups; IT and ITES companies and young entrepreneurs who wish to challenge the existing paradigms of the industry

Reasons Why Training Is Important for Every Employee's Career Growth

Employees are the real assets of any organization. The right kind of training not only helps an employee grow in his career but also helps develop the organisation

