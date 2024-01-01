Abhishek Kumar

Co-Founder, Giftxoxo and Frogo

Abhishek Kumar is an IIT Bombay pass out and has over 9 years of experience in technology, e-commerce, big data, analytics and overall automation processes from business to operations. In the past, he has co-founded Evening Flavours.com, Pro intel Technologies and worked with companies like Manhattan Associates & Synopsis before co-founding Giftxoxo