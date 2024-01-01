Abhishek Kumar

Co-Founder, Giftxoxo and Frogo

Abhishek Kumar is an IIT Bombay pass out and has over 9 years of experience in technology, e-commerce, big data, analytics and overall automation processes from business to operations. In the past, he has co-founded Evening Flavours.com, Pro intel Technologies and worked with companies like Manhattan Associates & Synopsis before co-founding Giftxoxo

Latest

Technology

Factors Fueling the Growth of Smart Surveillance in India

A majority of operations including traffic management and law enforcement will either be completely automated or will observe process-based automation, for instance, instantly alerting the closest PCR on observing violence or aggression to avoid escalation

Growth Strategies

#7 Trends to Adopt to Ensure a Happy Workplace for 2017

Technology must be leveraged in 2017 to streamline all processes. HR functions such as rewards and recognition and engagement must be automated.

