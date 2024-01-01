Abhishek Kumar Gupta

Community Head of Startup Delhi & Founder of Next Big Brand

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

What Can Businessmen Expect From Budget 2020

Sector Focused Policies Over the last one year, several sectors have witnessed a downward spiral and here's what the economy needs

Growth Strategies

6 Things You Need to Discuss to Boost the Indian Startup Ecosystem

Our 5 trillion economy aspiration needs an executable plan, Entrepreneurs are already playing a pivotal role in it

More Authors You Might Like