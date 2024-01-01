Abhishek Kumar Gupta
Community Head of Startup Delhi & Founder of Next Big Brand
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
What Can Businessmen Expect From Budget 2020
Sector Focused Policies Over the last one year, several sectors have witnessed a downward spiral and here's what the economy needs
6 Things You Need to Discuss to Boost the Indian Startup Ecosystem
Our 5 trillion economy aspiration needs an executable plan, Entrepreneurs are already playing a pivotal role in it