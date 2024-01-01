Adarsh Khandelwal

Co-Founder, Collegify

Adarsh Khandelwal is the Co-Foudner of Collegify, a college consulting firm for studies abroad.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

#7 Tips That are Sure to Help You Ace IVY College Interviews

An interview is more of a two way conversation and one doesn't need a script to put across his or her views

Growth Strategies

How Counsellors Guide a Student to Get That Ivy League Ticket

The idea is to help the student recognize and capitalize the strengths

More Authors You Might Like