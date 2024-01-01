Aditi Sharma

Freelancer, Entrepreneur India

Reader, writer, doer — Aditi is a marketing and personal branding strategist who loves gorging on the question, 'What's next?' She loves building thought leadership for companies with a focus on growth.

Latest

Starting a Business

Top Traits Of Successful Startup Owners

Entrepreneurs should have a sharp mind with an even sharper eye for market insights, new developments, knowledge in the business realm

Starting a Business

How To Plan Your Day As An Entrepreneur

Top performers, including entrepreneurs, have mostly one thing in common: they use their morning time very constructively

