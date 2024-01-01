Aditya Balani

Co-Founder and Director of Global Music Institute.

Aditya Balani, a multifaceted musician wears many hats as a composer, guitarist, singer-songwriter, music producer and educator. Always looking to break new ground he inevitably and frequently finds himself in uncharted waters, seeking to mould his creative expressions.

 

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

How Music Education is Still Evolving in India

Music education should inculcate a deep awareness and understanding of musical diversity among students.

More Authors You Might Like