Aditya Loomba
Joint Managing Director, Eco Rent A Car
Latest
Do Brands Really Know Their Customers? Key Approaches to Successful Brand-Building
The fundamental and permanent interaction of a business with a customer is through a purchase and businesses need to begin their client retention process with the first purchase
These Key Approaches are Quintessential for Successful Brand-building
Businesses need to give time to the sales and marketing teams, as well as the customers to analyze the brand cohesively
Why Renting Is a Better Option Than Owning A Car ?
The urbane professionals are increasingly preferring to drive rented cars, giving up the burden of owning a car.
What the Future of Car Rental Industry in India Might Look Like
The car rental market has several factors in its favor that are responsible for its growing success in the country.