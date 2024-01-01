Aditya Malik

CEO and MD, Talentedge India

Myths vs. Reality of Entrepreneurship

Failure always exists as a variable quotient but no statistical number can ever guarantee a success rate

What Can You Learn From An Entrepreneurship Programme

Digital India programme visions to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

Edutech sets out to change rules of Indian internet ecosystem

The Indian internet space witnessed the rise of digital e-learning where niche courses flourished.

How Interactive Learning is Reining E-Learning Space in India

Interactive learning is a new found flexibility, which will contribute to a hybrid approach to learning that will soon dictate the path of education for years to come.

