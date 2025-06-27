Aditya Pran Mahanta

Creative head with a passion for crafting engaging and compelling content. My segment, Business Dynamics, cover mid sized companies and dives into their business perspective.

E-Scooters vs E-Bikes: Who's Winning India's Two-Wheeler EV Race?

For now, e-scooters continue to dominate volume sales. But looking ahead, the market won't swing definitively one way. The real outcome lies in segmentation.

Skilling, Jobs, and Shift Toward Entrepreneurship: World Youth Skills Day 2025

India doesn't lack talent. It lacks an ecosystem that believes in the power of its young builders. World Youth Skills Day 2025 is a reminder: the future isn't just about finding jobs; it's about creating them.

India's Solar Landscape Shifts with Storage, Rooftop, and Domestic Push

The fiscal year 2025 alone saw India add 17.4 GW of utility-scale capacity and 5.15 GW of rooftop solar installations

Indian MSMEs Brace for Impact as US Tariff Pause Nears End

As the July deadline looms, what unites these divergent sectors is a shared call for predictability, clarity, and timely government support.

Credit Uptick Masks Deeper Gaps in MSME Lending

Until lending models evolve to meet the real-world needs of these businesses, especially those outside metro hubs, India's small business engine will continue to run below capacity

Old Waste, New Energy: Ashish Bhandari, MD & CEO, Thermax Limited

As the world scrambles for cleaner energy and tighter efficiency, India's Thermax Limited is doing something refreshingly rare: putting its money, talent, and tech where its mission is.

