Aditya Rangroo & Smita Mehta
Should Pharma Sector Need To Innovate More For Better Growth Prospects?
India's pharmaceuticals export in FY20 stood at $16.3 billion. By 2025, the sector is projected to grow to $100 billion, as per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), Nov 2020 report.
Should Agritech Startups Revamp Tech Solutions Amid COVID-19 Pandemic?
The potential of the agritech industry and the prospects India offers in the agriculture and farming landscape have proved their worth for the economy and employment.
How Eldercare Market Is Evolving In 2021
India has the largest aging population in the world. According to 2011 census data, the count of senior citizens was above 100 million in the country. The figures are expected to increase in the upcoming census. The size of the eldercare business is estimated to be $5billion in India.
Booming Stock Market Is Attracting Indian Startups For IPO In 2021
Startups raised large funding in 2020 as Covid-19 pushed the demand for quick online deliveries of essential supplies, groceries and fresh produce, ready-to-eat food, concierge and logistics