Ajay Batra
Founder, Uniqorn Growth Partners
Ajay Batra is an entrepreneur, author, angel investor, and active contributor to innovation and startup ecosystems. He has been recognized for his ground-breaking work in Design Thinking and Startup Maturity Models. He is the Founder Uniqorn Growth Partners, a global startup advisory and assessment company, and a Senior Advisor with
Venture Fastrack of the Wadhwani Foundation. He has recently published his book, ‘The Startup Launchbook’ with Wiley.
He was the Founding CEO of the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Bennett University. He also headed Bennett Hatchery – the startup incubator. He is a Charter Member of TiE, a member of LeadAngels and a Mentor for Atal Innovation Centres, NITI Aayog. He serves on several national committees of FICCI and CII and is a sought-after jury member for national and international startup competitions like HULT Challenge, CII Startpreneur Awards, Babson Challenge, ET Power of Ideas, Innovation Launchpad, etc.
Latest
Four Pillars Of Startup Leadership
There's no place where strong leadership skills are needed more than in a fast-paced startup. Here's how to develop these capabilities
Incubator Accreditation: An Idea Whose Time Has Come
Under increased scrutiny of their impact, Incubators need an accreditation framework to guide their journey of excellence and to give confidence to their stakeholders
Don't Fail As You Scale
Key questions and their honest answers that founders must seek before pursuing heady growth
From First Impressions To the First Fund-Raise
Are you pitching how you have used the pandemic to build, learn, and survive?
Zooming Out Of Zoom Calls
In the current environment, startups must step back, re-prioritize and stabilize their operations before thinking of scaling-up
Customer-Centricity: The Immunity Boost For Startups
Now more than ever, genuine empathy with customers is needed to survive and thrive