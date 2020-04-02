Ajay Batra

Founder, Uniqorn Growth Partners

Ajay Batra is an entrepreneur, author, angel investor, and active contributor to innovation and startup ecosystems. He has been recognized for his ground-breaking work in Design Thinking and Startup Maturity Models. He is the Founder Uniqorn Growth Partners, a global startup advisory and assessment company, and a Senior Advisor with

Venture Fastrack of the Wadhwani Foundation. He has recently published his book, ‘The Startup Launchbook’ with Wiley.

He was the Founding CEO of the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Bennett University. He also headed Bennett Hatchery – the startup incubator. He is a Charter Member of TiE, a member of LeadAngels and a Mentor for Atal Innovation Centres, NITI Aayog. He serves on several national committees of FICCI and CII and is a sought-after jury member for national and international startup competitions like HULT Challenge, CII Startpreneur Awards, Babson Challenge, ET Power of Ideas, Innovation Launchpad, etc.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

Four Pillars Of Startup Leadership

There's no place where strong leadership skills are needed more than in a fast-paced startup. Here's how to develop these capabilities

Finance

Incubator Accreditation: An Idea Whose Time Has Come

Under increased scrutiny of their impact, Incubators need an accreditation framework to guide their journey of excellence and to give confidence to their stakeholders

Entrepreneurs

Don't Fail As You Scale

Key questions and their honest answers that founders must seek before pursuing heady growth

Growth Strategies

From First Impressions To the First Fund-Raise

Are you pitching how you have used the pandemic to build, learn, and survive?

Growth Strategies

Zooming Out Of Zoom Calls

In the current environment, startups must step back, re-prioritize and stabilize their operations before thinking of scaling-up

Growth Strategies

Customer-Centricity: The Immunity Boost For Startups

Now more than ever, genuine empathy with customers is needed to survive and thrive

More Authors You Might Like

Loading...