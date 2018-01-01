Ajay Batra

Guest Writer

Director - Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Bennett University

Ajay has over 25 years of experience in starting and scaling-up his own businesses, as well as guiding other ventures in their journey of discovery and growth. He has co-founded QAI Global, International Educational Exchange and Lutyens Startups. He has been a consultant to stellar corporations like Accenture, IBM, Sony, Wipro and TCS; and has worked with the highly-respected Azim Premji Foundation.

With a strong background in technology, entrepreneurship and education, Ajay brings unique business and leadership skills to the fore. He is also the author of the book Startups and Beyond: Building Enduring Organizations.