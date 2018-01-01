Ajay Batra

Ajay Batra

Guest Writer
Director - Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Bennett University

Ajay has over 25 years of experience in starting and scaling-up his own businesses, as well as guiding other ventures in their journey of discovery and growth. He has co-founded QAI Global, International Educational Exchange and Lutyens Startups. He has been a consultant to stellar corporations like Accenture, IBM, Sony, Wipro and TCS;  and has worked with the highly-respected Azim Premji Foundation. 

With a strong background in technology, entrepreneurship and education, Ajay brings unique business and leadership skills to the fore. He is also the author of the book Startups and Beyond: Building Enduring Organizations.

More From Ajay Batra

Viewing Startups as Operating Organizations
Entrepreneurship

Viewing Startups as Operating Organizations

"Startup Operating Canvas" helps manage the many moving parts of a Startup
6 min read
Improving Start-up Survival Rate: "Design Thinking" to The Rescue
Entrepreneurship

Improving Start-up Survival Rate: "Design Thinking" to The Rescue

Design Thinking is a powerful leadership approach for creating customer-centric and innovative Startups
4 min read
Systematic Changes Needed to Make India a Strong Entrepreneurial Nation
Entrepreneurship

Systematic Changes Needed to Make India a Strong Entrepreneurial Nation

The motivation required by the economy to facilitate innovation in business
4 min read
How to Build Successful and Enduring Organizations
Growing a Business

How to Build Successful and Enduring Organizations

Gain market traction, innovate and engage talent: one maturity level at a time
3 min read
Will Your Business Still Be Around A Decade From Now?
Business

Will Your Business Still Be Around A Decade From Now?

Enduring organizations focus not just on themselves, but also on others in the ecosystem
4 min read
Rites Of Passage For A Startup
Entrepreneurial Spirit

Rites Of Passage For A Startup

Key questions that founders must ask themselves to embark on a successful startup journey.
3 min read
Why Product-Market Fit Is Not Enough
product marketing

Why Product-Market Fit Is Not Enough

A narrow interpretation of product-market fit is risky.
3 min read
The 5 Transitions of Successful Startups
Startup Success Stories

The 5 Transitions of Successful Startups

Startups need to achieve more than problem-solution and product-market fits to succeed.
4 min read
Are You Thinking Beyond Starting-Up?
Starting a Business

Are You Thinking Beyond Starting-Up?

Let's harvest our Jugaad DNA for going beyond short-term fixes - to solve large-scale problems through breakthrough innovations.
3 min read
