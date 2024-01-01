Ajeet Singh
Freelance Writer
Latest
This is How Asian Startups are Driving the Autonomous Cars Trend
A car driving us wherever we want is no longer the theme of a science fiction
Why Most People Never Start a Business and Why Some Do
It's easy to think that business people have an inherent 'business sense' that can't be learned, but this is very far from the truth
Online Social Integration: Connecting Local Business With Great Customers
Online social integration is a process of connecting people of diverse race, culture, colour, and languages over the internet
Here's How Social Media Paves Way for Emerging Entrepreneurs
By using social media to market, small business gets the opportunity to reach out to more customers.
5 Exercises That Improved My Technical Writing
It is always possible to edit a bad page, but not a blank page!
How to Build an ECommerce Store For Your Retail Clients
Delivering on such a demand is way too common and simpler now.