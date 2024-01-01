Ajeet Singh

Freelance Writer

Ajeet has done Bachelors in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has extensive experience in community management, social media consultancy, child safety, and crisis management. 
 

Latest

Technology

This is How Asian Startups are Driving the Autonomous Cars Trend

A car driving us wherever we want is no longer the theme of a science fiction

Entrepreneurs

Why Most People Never Start a Business and Why Some Do

It's easy to think that business people have an inherent 'business sense' that can't be learned, but this is very far from the truth

News and Trends

Online Social Integration: Connecting Local Business With Great Customers

Online social integration is a process of connecting people of diverse race, culture, colour, and languages over the internet

Growth Strategies

Here's How Social Media Paves Way for Emerging Entrepreneurs

By using social media to market, small business gets the opportunity to reach out to more customers.

Technology

5 Exercises That Improved My Technical Writing

It is always possible to edit a bad page, but not a blank page!

Starting a Business

How to Build an ECommerce Store For Your Retail Clients

Delivering on such a demand is way too common and simpler now.

