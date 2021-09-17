Akash Gehani
Co-Founder & COO, Instamojo
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Regulatory Intervention Is Essential For Building Risk Management Capabilities In Small Businesses
MSMEs have some structural limitations that could unintentionally result in unforeseen difficulties
Why Entrepreneur Upskilling Of D2C, Small Business Owners Is Essential For Digital Transformation
Regardless of the size, type, or complexity of the organisation, one must continue to strive toward building a robust digital ecosystem that promotes the use of digital technologies by businesses
How Small Businesses are Overcoming the Lull to Continue Growing
In the face of the rapid digital revolution and the slowdown in the economy, businesses must be creative and open to adapt
How To Prevent Small E-commerce Companies From Cyberattacks?
MSMEs are often vulnerable to cyberattacks because of the lack of awareness that most business owners have, also because such businesses typically store bank account details of customers, credit card information, email addresses, usernames and passwords
Promoting E-commerce For Entrepreneurs And SMEs: How the Government Can Foster the Growth Of Small D2C Brands
The government should take cognisance of the positive impact of shift to e-commerce into consideration and take immediate steps to help small DTC brands
Simplifying Selling Handmade Products Online In India
Here's how to build a successful business in five easy steps