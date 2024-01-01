Akash Karmakar
Partner, Law Offices of Panag & Babu
Akash Karmakar is a partner with the Law Offices of Panag & Babu and leads the firm’s fintech and regulatory advisory practice. Akash has advised several technology, telecom, and fintech companies to navigate regulatory challenges stemming from the intersection of law and technology. Through the course of his career, he has also assisted several multinational companies structure their entry into India, evaluate and address regulatory risks, and ensure compliance with Indian privacy laws.
Latest
Skipping Regulation & Banning Cryptocurrency: A Lackadaisical Legislation Without Legitimate Aim?
A move towards banning cryptocurrencies without grandfathering investments made in the past, while imposing usurious taxes on capital gains from cryptocurrencies is a self-contradicting stand
Could On-Demand Artificial Intelligence-based Authentication End The Fake News Menace?
Constrained by their inability to intercept messages or dilute end to end encryption, Apps have attempted to deploy various techniques to facilitate users to curb fake news
Is RBI's Diktat to Retain Payment Data in India Decelerating Fintech Driven Financial Inclusion?
Financial inclusion by the payments industry is a by-product of its efforts to monetize customer data, cutting off the offshore market and forcing payment data localization may have the unintended consequence of slowing down financial inclusion by the payments industry
Personal Data Protection Bill 2018: Will the Legislation Introduce a GDPR-esque Compliance Regime in India?
Ushering in an era of extraterritorial data privacy compliance for global firms operating in India