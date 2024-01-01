Partner, Law Offices of Panag & Babu

Akash Karmakar is a partner with the Law Offices of Panag & Babu and leads the firm’s fintech and regulatory advisory practice. Akash has advised several technology, telecom, and fintech companies to navigate regulatory challenges stemming from the intersection of law and technology. Through the course of his career, he has also assisted several multinational companies structure their entry into India, evaluate and address regulatory risks, and ensure compliance with Indian privacy laws.