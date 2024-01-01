Akash Nangia
Co-founder, Techjockey & SISL Infotech Pvt Ltd
Akash Nangia, is the founder of Techjockey (www.techjockey.com) and ex-vice president of Zomato. TechJockey provides IT solutions and consulting services to SME’s through its e-commerce platform.
Akash did his graduation in Economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), one of India’s most prestigious colleges under Delhi University. Akash joined Ten Sports and later joined Zomato (needless to describe it now!), where he was one of the core member of founding team. He later became the Vice President, Sales and Media Alliances of Zomato and was rewarded by being welcomed into the company’s ‘Think Tank’. A reflection of his zeal, hard work and innovative mind.
